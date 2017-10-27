Truckee girls’ soccer captures top seed heading into playoffs

The Truckee girls' soccer team captured the Northern League Class 3A regular season title after taking a 3-1 win over rival North Tahoe, on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Wolverines (15-4-1, 14-0-1 Northern League) win clinches the No. 1 seed going into next week's regional playoffs, as Truckee looks to defend last year's state championship.

After a scoreless first half against the Lakers, Truckee sophomore Liliana Hosefros put the Wolverines on the board with a goal 8 minutes into the second half to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore Emily Monson then beat the North Tahoe defense 7 minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

The Lakers responded shortly after with a goal to make the score 2-1, but Truckee's top goal scorer, junior Ava Seelenfreund, put the game away with a goal in the 60th minute.

Truckee Head Coach Kyle Kelly also praised the play of junior midfielder Noelle Seppi, and senior keeper Izzy Abarno.

"Noelle Seppi had one of her best games this year as a holding midfielder. She was confident and calm in possession and helped limit the ability of the North Tahoe midfield," said Kelly in an email to the Sun. "Izzy Abarno had a stellar game in goal, making some massive saves to help preserve the win."

The win over North Tahoe gives Truckee a sweep of the season series between the top two teams in the league.

Truckee will now close out the regular season on the road against Sparks (3-17-1, 2-11-1 Northern League) on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., as the team looks to close out their second consecutive year of being undefeated in league play. Truckee hasn't lost a league soccer game since falling 3-2 against Sparks in October 2015, and topped the Railroaders 8-0 in the teams' first meeting this season.

After the regular season finale, Truckee will enter the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Class 3A Northern Region Girls Soccer Championship.

NIAA divides the northern teams into League A and League B, with five teams qualifying for the postseason out of League A and three from League B.

Truckee's matchup in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, will either be Battle Mountain (6-4-2) or Dayton (7-5-1).

At 19-0 overall White Pine will represent League B's top seed.

North Tahoe's (14-2-1, 12-2-1 Northern League) regular season finale will be on Thursday, Oct. 26 against South Tahoe (12-6-1, 11-3-1 Northern League) and will decide the No. 2 seed coming out of League A. The No. 2 seed will face Whittell (9-2-2, 9-1-2 Northern League) in the first round, while the No. 3 seed will face Incline (8-5-3, 8-5-3 Northern League) in the opening round.