Truckee girls’ soccer team on a roll

The first place Truckee girls' soccer team (10-4-1, 9-0-1 Northern League) hasn't lost a game since Aug. 26, and is coming off a seven-game road stand where they outscored the opposition 25-7.

The squad most recently traveled to Elko on Oct. 7, where they edged the Indians, 3-0.

Junior Ava Seelenfreund continued her stellar season, logging her fourth hat trick in 10 league games. Seelenfreund has punished opposing league opponents to the tune of 23 goals this season. Senior Olivia Vigano assisted on a pair of goals against Elko. Sophomore Alondra Villa found Seelenfreund for the other assist. Sophomore keeper Morgan Boas got the nod to start in place of the team's usual keeper Izzy Abarno, and picked up the win for Truckee.

The girls will have one more road game, against Sparks (2-14-1, 1-8-1 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 11, before returning home against Churchill County (3-9, 0-9 Northern League). The contest, on Friday, Oct. 13, against the Greenwave, will mark the first time in a month that the Wolverines have played at home.

The Truckee boys' soccer team (11-4, 8-2 Northern League) bounced back from a 2-1 loss at Sparks on Oct. 2, with wins over Spring Creek, and Elko.

Against Elko, the Wolverines shot out to a 3-1 advantage at halftime, before taking a 4-2 victory.

Senior Joel Garcia posted a hat trick in the game. Garcia now has four games with three or more goals, and has 25 on the year.

Junior Jesse Sanchez scored Truckee's other goal. Sophomore Edgar Munez finished with two assists. Junior Gus Islas and freshman Alan Cardenas also finished with one assist each. Junior keeper David Diaz picked up the win.

The Wolverines will get a shot to avenge their loss to Sparks (11-3-1, 8-1-1) in a key league matchup at home on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.