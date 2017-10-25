Truckee girls’ volleyball unbeaten in October

The Class 3A Truckee girls' volleyball team put their unbeaten record in October on the line with a pair of games over the weekend against Spring Creek and Elko.

Senior Madison Bromley and junior Ryleigh Hogland led the Lady Wolverines attack in each game, as Truckee stretched their win streak to six games with a 3-0 win over Spring Creek, and then a 3-2 victory against Elko. The Wolverines are now 16-11 overall, and 11-3 in Northern League play.

Bromley and Hogland led the Wolverines with eight kills apiece on Friday, Oct. 20, against Spring Creek (3-18, 1-13 Northern League). Sophomore Kelly Cross added another seven kills and senior Emma Costa registered five for the Wolverines, who won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17. Senior Jordan Brown had a team-high 30 assists, and sophomore Kaley Settle led the team with nine digs.

Truckee then traveled to Elko the following day and picked up a five-set victory over the Indians (16-14, 9-6 Northern League).

The Wolverines took 25-22 victories in each of the first two sets, but Elko fought back to win 25-19, 25-21 to force a fifth set. Truckee then returned to form to take a 15-11 win in the final set to capture the match.

Bromley again led the Wolverines, picking up 10 kills. Junior Anika Penrose and Hogland each finished with nine kills; while Cross totaled seven kills and had a team-high three blocks. Brown again led Truckee with 40 assists. Bromley led the team with 21 digs, followed by senior Mia Curtis with 14, Brown with 11, and Hogland with 10.

Truckee has swept their regular season matchups against Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines will play their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25, against Lowry (18-8, 11-3 Northern League). Truckee lost to Lowry 3-2 on Sept. 28.

The Wolverines, Lowry and Fernley are all 11-3 in the Northern League with two games to go. The two teams with the best record at the end of the year receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The playoff field is currently set with Lowry, Fernley, Truckee, Elko, South Tahoe, and Dayton all qualified.

In Class 2A, the North Tahoe Lakers won their latest match to improve to 7-13 overall and 5-7 in the Northern League.

After suffering a 3-1 loss to Yerington on Thursday, Oct. 19, the Lakers bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Silver Stage on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The girls won the contest 25-20, 25-17, 25-16, and will close their season with a pair of home games in back-to-back days against Pershing County and Battle Mountain, starting on Friday, Oct. 27. The Lakers record is also good enough to qualify the team for the Class 2A Northern Region playoffs, which start on Nov. 3 at Fernley.