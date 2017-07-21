Truckee junior golfers take on Coyote Moon in second round | SierraSun.com

The second leg of the 2017 Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour took place on Tuesday, July 11, with 44 junior golfers teeing it up for a round at Coyote Moon Golf Course.

Twelve girls competed in the 12-14 age group, which had the largest field of players.

Sofia de Wit and Theresa Shaw tied for first place with 47s over nine holes of play. Haley McCormick came in third, but is in the lead for the 2017 season-long Cup. There are at least five girls who could win the cup in the 12-14 girls' age group.

Abbey McCormick took first in the 8- and 9-year-old girls' division with a 68.

Sienna de Wit won the 10- and 11-year-old girls' group with a 54, followed by Maris Durant-Bender.

Hannah Prosser took the win in the 15-17 girls' age group with a 46.

On the boys' side, Chase Kacher took first place in the 10-11 age group with a 52. Luke Brown was one stroke back at 53 to finish second to keep current points leader Aidan Sweeney well within striking distance. Sweeney finished his day in third place with a 58, and has the series lead with 10 cup points. Brown is 1.5 points back at 8.5.

Newcomer Jaxen Perryman from Tahoe City had a strong showing in his first individual event after winning the inaugural Tahoe City 2-Man Championship with his brother Grayson Perryman. Jaxen Perryman finished in fourth place in the 10-11 age group with a 59.

Gabe Smith continued his strong 2017 season with another victory, shooting 46 in the boys' 12- and 13-year-old age group. Marc Durant-Bender continued to make his case for most improved player with a second-place score of 51. Everett Grass, Zach Anttila, and Max Carter all tied for third place with 59s.

Playing 18 holes, Connor Hipsley and Murphy Scott tied for first place with 79 in the boys' 14-17 age group. But it would be Hipsley who took the overall win, going off a scorecard playoff for the first place trophy with a par on the last hole.

Adam MacDonald and Nicholas Asbra finished in third and fourth among the 11 boys who competed. Scott and Hipsley are in a tight race for the Cup.

To see complete results visit ttjgt.com. The next leg of the 2017 is at the Resort at Squaw Creek on July 25.