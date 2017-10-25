Truckee, North Tahoe cross-country teams hit regionals this week

The Truckee cross-country team traveled to the second annual FLAT SAC Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 21. The varsity and junior varsity teams participated in racing at the Gibson Ranch along Dry Creek, and the Flat Sac proved fast for personal records for both teams.

The varsity girls placed third out of 20 teams with 101 points. The varsity boys placed sixth out of 26 teams with 177 points.

Freshman Carly Davis claimed a team-best, fourth-place finish overall out 158 athletes in the 5,000-meter race, running a time of 19 minutes, 18.42 seconds.

"Flat Sac was a great race and I am super proud of our team," Davis said. "So amazing to have several PR's (personal records) for both boys and girls at this race. Our hard work and training on running as a team is starting to pay off. We are gearing up for regionals this week and determined to have more success there!"

Sophomore Isabella Terrazas (19:40.02) brought in a strong eighth overall, followed by freshman Hana Mazur (19:50.99) in ninth place.

Sophomore Deanna Sunnergren (21:50.17), freshman, senior Ella Freeman (21:51.00), senior Elizabeth Morgan (21:55.39), and senior Grace Hodous (21:59.28) rounded out the team's performance.

The junior varsity girls' senior Arianna Kendall (24:45.66) brought in an 18th-place finish out of 53 athletes.

Sophomore Montana Montgomery led the Truckee boys with a 12th place out of 190 athletes with a time of 16 minutes, 40.40 seconds. Montgomery achieved the time after having to stop in the race, just after mile one, to untangle a thorn bush from his body, that was being thrashed under the feet of many runners.

"It was a fast course that complimented our team's preparation for regionals," Montgomery said. "I enjoyed it despite being attacked by a thorn bush."

Junior Calin Laine (16:54.48) grabbed a 22nd overall, while sophomore Ben Breuch (17:26.71) finished in 38th. Junior Ids Popstra (18:21.17), junior KC Larkins (18:42.23), freshman Wyatt Peek (18:48.62) and junior Jordan Guldman (18:56.49) rounded out the Truckee boys' top finishers.

The junior varsity boys' junior Evan Opsal (19:28.28) brought in a 21st-place finish overall out of 104 athletes, followed by sophomore Robbie Maxim (19:53.02), freshman Zach Blum (20:58.37), freshman Carver Joslin (22:19.53), and junior Jose Muelas de la Linde (22:3274).

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 3A Regional boys' and girls' Cross-Country Championships are on Friday, Oct. 27 at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks, Nev. The boys' 5,000-meter race will be at 10:30 a.m. The girls' 5,000 race meter race will be at 12:40 p.m.

North Tahoe

Senior JC Schoonmaker led the North Tahoe boys' cross-country team to an overall team win against six other squads at the Soquel High Ken Thomas Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 21, taking a first-place finish in the 2.8-mile race with a time of 14 minutes, 41 seconds. The victory is Schoonmaker's first of the season, as he paced a Lakers team that finished in first with a low score of 43 points to edge King City by one point.

Freshman Etienne Bordes was next for North Tahoe with a time of 15:28 for 10th place. Junior Alex Whitman was next in 11th place, also registering a time of 15:28.

Junior Corey Joslin (15:45) finished in 17th place, followed by freshman Phoenix Sanchez (15:59) in 21st place, and junior Riley Hacker (16:22) in 28th place.

The North Tahoe girls were in a close battle atop the rankings, but settled for third place with a team score of 54 for third place. Santa Cruz won the meet with 46 points, followed by Aptos with 49 points.

Junior Ella Carr led North Tahoe with a time of 17:24 for seventh place. Junior Josii Johnson was next for the Lakers in ninth place with a time of 17:56.

Senior Anna Yamauchi (18:06) was next for the team in 11th place, followed by freshman Kili Lehmkuhl (18:13) in 12th place. Junior Jillian Ferre (18:36) rounded out the Lakers top-five finishers with a 15th place.

Freshman Alani Powell (19:11) and junior Elan Lindsey (20:38) also ran for the team.

North Tahoe will next compete at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 2A/1A Regional boys and girls' Cross-Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 27 at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks, Nev. The boys will run at 11 a.m., and the girls will race at 1:15 p.m.

Sierra Sun staff writer Justin Scacco contributed to this report