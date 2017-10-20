Truckee, North Tahoe runners hitting their strides as regionals approach

Truckee cross-country attended the 2017 Bella Vista Bronco Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Willow Hill cross-country course in Folsom. The meet included teams from both large 2017 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Divisions 1 and 2, and small high school divisions 2017 CIF Divisions 3, 4, and 5.

The varsity boys took center stage for Truckee placing 6th out of 31 teams. Sophomore Montana Montgomery ran a mature 5,000-meter race to pace the Truckee boys' team with a time of 16 minutes, 55.16 seconds, for sixth overall out of 256 athletes. Junior Calin Laine (17:26.09) was next for Truckee in 14th overall. Sophomore Ben Breuch (18:09.95), junior Ids Popstra (18:42.66), KC Larkins (19:51.22), and junior Jordan Guldman (19:54.23) rounded out Truckee's top finishers.

The freshman and sophomore boys did well in the 3,400-meter race. Freshman Wyatt Peek (12:51.84) was the team's top performer finishing in 22nd place out of 172 runners. Sophomore Robbie Maxim (13:06.46) was next for Truckee.

The varsity girls' squad also came prepared for race day, as they placed fifth out of 25 teams.

Freshman Carly Davis impressed, running the 5,000 meters in 20:09.95, for 12th overall out of 191 athletes. Sophomore Isabella Terrazas (20:36.60) claimed a 19th overall, while freshman Amelia Swanson (21:07.54) rounded out the top three Truckee finishers with a 28th overall. Sophomore Deanna Sunnergren (21:33.91) was next, followed by freshman Ella Freeman (22:20.33), senior Elizabeth Morgan (23:42.97), freshman Grace Hodous (25:11.10), and junior Monique Fellows (28:49.01).

"We made a lot of progress this week by working as a team in the race, (staying) close early and moving together throughout the race," Head Coach Rob McClendon said. "We really started to run like a team this week. Team running will win championships, and that's what we are working towards in both the boys and girls this season. It is great to see how many personal records on the course we achieved this week, average per athlete improved 50 seconds. We are looking forward to a faster course at the Flat Sac race next weekend before we hit the Shadow Mountain Course hard for the regional and state meets. Watch out for the Truckee cross-country team, as I believe we are one of the best teams in Northern Nevada."

The Wolverines travel to Gibson Ranch, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 21, for their last meet before regionals. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 3A Regional Championship will take place Friday, Oct. 27, at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, Nev.

North Tahoe

The North Tahoe boys and girls' cross-country teams are coming off a pair of first-place finishes at last week's Silver Stage Mach 5K in Silver Stage, Nev.

The boys topped six other teams at the meet on Friday, Oct. 13, with a low score of 39 points to edge Fernley by two points.

Freshman Carson Lamberth led the boys with a time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds for fourth place out of 83 runners.

Junior Corey Joslin (18:03) was next for the Lakers with a 10th-place finish. The Lakers then had junior Riley Hacker (18:34), freshman Phoenix Sanchez (18:40), freshman Cooper Honeywell (18:50), and senior Jake Inclan (18:53) finish in places 15th through 18th, respectively. Junior Max Roske (18:56) finished shortly after in 20th place.

The Lady Lakers would match the boys' first place with a low score of 30 points to defeat Fernley (42) and Wooster (61).

The victory started with junior Ella Carr's fourth-place finish out of 41 runners, with a time of 20:43. North Tahoe would take the next five places to finish the meet with six girls in the top nine.

Freshman Kili Lehmkuhl (20:44) was next in fifth place, followed by junior Jillian Ferre (21:46), senior Anna Yamauchi (21:56), freshman Alani Powell (22:02), and sophomore Cami Carter (22:44). Junior Elan Lindsey (23:00), freshman Mera Schoonmaker (23:27), and sophomore Kathleen Hanly (23:58) gave the Lakers nine runners within the top 20.

Incline will next head to Walnut, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 20. The team will have a meet the following week, and then go to Shadow Mountain in Sparks, Nev., for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 2A/1A Regional Championship on Friday, Oct. 27.

Sierra Sun staff reporter Justin Scacco contributed to this report