Truckee, North Tahoe soccer squads eye regular season title

With the end of the regular season approaching, the Truckee and North Tahoe boys and girls' soccer teams have established themselves as the top two in the Class 3A Northern League.

The Truckee and North Tahoe girls' squads have put together dominant runs during the regular season with the Wolverines (11-4-1, 10-0-1 Northern League) undefeated in league play and holding a one-game edge over the Lakers (12-1-1, 10-1-1 Northern League) in the league standings. North Tahoe's only loss in league play thus far came against Truckee.

After nearly a week off from playing, Truckee returned home for the first time in a month and pounded Churchill County for eight goals in a shutout victory. Junior Ava Seelenfreund put together another strong game, scoring four goals for her fourth hat trick in five games. Truckee also had junior Tatiana Klenk, junior Isa Gonzalez, junior Amber Simonpietri, and sophomore Sami Orozco score in the game.

Senior Olivia Vigano and sophomore Britta Winans registered two assists each. Simonpietri also tallied an assist.

Senior Izzy Abarno played keeper and picked up the shutout win.

The Lady Lakers recently finished a busy stretch in their schedule with three games in four days. The team came out on top in each instance, and outscored their three opponents 11-5.

North Tahoe first traveled to Elko on Friday, Oct. 13, and took a 2-1 victory over the Indians.

After a scoreless first half against Elko, senior Magnolia Neu and sophomore Maile Markham found the back of the net for the Lakers. Sophomores Ella Kellenberger and Olivia Sproehnle assisted on the two goals. Sophomore Casey Garrity minded the net, and allowed one goal in the win.

The girls then traveled to Spring Creek the following day and picked up a 4-3 win over the Spartans. Sproehnle had her best game of the year at the right time for the Lakers, registering three goals for a hat trick. Markham scored the squad's other goal, and assisted on each of Sproehnle's goals. Garrity again played keeper for the Lakers and registered the win.

The girls then took on Whittell at home in a non-league game, and picked up a 5-1 win.

The Lakers have four games remaining on their schedule, and will next travel to Incline (6-3-3, 6-3-3 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for a 4 p.m. showdown. Truckee will be at home against South Tahoe (9-5-1, 8-2-1 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for a 4 p.m. game.

Truckee and North Tahoe will collide on Oct. 25 at Truckee. The Wolverines won the first matchup between the teams, 5-1.

Boys

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Sparks on Oct. 2, the Truckee boys' team (13-4, 10-2 Northern League) has reeled off four wins in a row, and have outscored their past four opponents by a margin of 15-3.

After a 6-0 rout of Churchill County on Friday, Oct. 13, the Wolverines played host to the team that handed them their second league loss of the year, Sparks, in a home matchup on Monday, Oct. 16.

Truckee would avenge their previous loss to the Railroaders in a 1-0 victory to drop Sparks (11-5-1, 8-3-1 Northern League) to third place in the standings. The Wolverines scored in the 19th minute when senior Kristian LaPointe found senior Joel Garcia for a goal.

Northern League leaders North Tahoe (13-2, 12-0 Northern League) continued their torrid pace with a pair of road wins over the weekend. The Lakers first took a 3-2 win over Elko on Friday, Oct. 13, and then traveled to Spring Creek the following day where they crushed the Spartans 8-0.

North Tahoe has five games remaining in the regular season, and will next face off against Incline in a road game on Wednesday, Oct. 18; while Truckee will have another tough contest when the Wolverines travel to South Tahoe (5-6-3, 4-4-2 Northern League) for a game on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Truckee and North Tahoe will face off on Oct. 26. The Lakers took a 3-1 victory over the Wolverines earlier in the season.