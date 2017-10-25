Truckee, North Tahoe soccer teams in good form entering final week of season

The Truckee and North Tahoe soccer teams have entered the final week of the season and both the boys and girls are sitting in first and second in the Northern League standings.

The Truckee girls are coming off a pair of dominant wins with a 6-0 victory over Incline on Friday, Oct. 20, and an 8-0 win over Lowry at home on Monday, Oct. 23.

Truckee (14-4-1, 13-0-1 Northern League) can wrap up the best record in the Northern league if they are able to defeat North Tahoe (14-1-1, 12-1-1 Northern League) at home on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

The Lakers are coming off a 6-3 win over Sparks on Friday, Oct. 20. Sophomore Mailie Markham scored four goals in the game for North Tahoe. Junior AJ Hurt and sophomore Olivia Sproehnle scored the other goal. Sproehnle, Markham, and sophomores Paige McGarry and Maya Wong each had an assist in the game.

Truckee beat North Tahoe 5-1 earlier in the year.