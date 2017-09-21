Truckee soccer still unbeaten in Northern League play
September 21, 2017
The Truckee boys and girls' soccer teams remained perfect in league play after a pair of games at South Tahoe on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The Truckee girls stayed unbeaten within the Class 3A Northern League, but did suffer a blemish to their record in a 1-1 tie against South Tahoe.
The Wolverines struck first in the game, when junior Ava Seelenfreund received a through ball from Sophie Curtis. Seelenfreund then fought off a defender to fire a shot from the right side of the box, beating South Tahoe's keeper. South Tahoe would even the game in the second half, scoring on a goal in the 60th minute.
Truckee (5-4-1, 4-0-1 Northern League) will next travel to Incline (2-1-2, 2-1-2 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 22. Truckee, North Tahoe, and South Tahoe are the only unbeaten teams through the opening stretch of league play.
Truckee boys
The Truckee boys took a 1-0 victory over South Tahoe to keep their perfect record within the league intact.
The Wolverines (7-2, 4-0 Northern League) will next travel to Incline (0-6, 0-5 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 22 for a 3 p.m. game.
