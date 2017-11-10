Truckee suffers 21-11 season-ending loss to Fernley

The last thing the Truckee football team did before leaving the field after suffering a 21-11 season-ending loss at Fernley in the Class 3A Northern League semifinals was to give a yell in memory of former Head Coach Bob Shaffer.

The Wolverines sported a Shaffer logo on their jerseys throughout the year, and while the season came to a disappointing end on Thursday, Nov. 9, the Truckee football team lived up to the standard laid down by the legendary former coach.

In the semifinal matchup, the Wolverines fell behind 7-0 after the first quarter, but then picked up their first points of the evening off a field goal early in the second quarter. Fernley responded with another touchdown before halftime to make the score 14-3.

The Wolverines would have opportunities to get on the board during a scoreless third quarter, but were denied on two trips deep into Fernley territory.

The Vaqueros then added to their lead with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Truckee responded by scoring their first touchdown of the evening on short run up the middle by junior Marcus Trotter. The Wolverines then added a two-point conversion on a run by senior Cole Eichele for the final points of the night,

Truckee ends the year at 9-3 overall and 7-2 in league. The win qualifies Fernley for the state tournament. Spring Creek defeated Churchill County 35-21 to earn the Northern League’s other state bid.