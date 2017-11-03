Truckee swimmers break records at meet

The Truckee Tahoe Swim Team had a record-setting weekend on Oct. 13-15, as the team captured their fourth straight title at the King of the Hill Challenge in Carson City, Nev.

Truckee High senior Cooper de Ryk, 18, led the way for the team with a first-place finish in the boys' 13- to 18-year-old division 50-yard challenge, while also breaking a meet record in the distance with a time of 20.79 seconds. De Ryk, a recent commit to Florida State University, was named Senior and National Team Swimmer of the meet.

The meet was set up in a tournament style with a field of 64 swimmers competing in the first round of the 50-yard freestyle. The top half of the field then moved on to the next round, and so on, until there were two swimmers competing head-to-head in the finals.

In the boys' 13- to 18-year-old division it would come down to de Ryk and teammate Kaikea Crews, 14, in the finals, where de Ryk beat the younger Crews to the wall with a time of 20.79 to Crews' mark of 21.67. Crews' time of 21.46 earlier in the tournament, broke the 13- to 14-year-old boys' Sierra Nevada Swimming record for the 50-yard freestyle, and is also one of the fastest times posted by a 14-and-under swimmer this year, according to USASwimming.org.

The team also had Megan Burrill, 17, win the girls' 17- to 18-year-old 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:25.34.

The girls' team also had Kate Rye, 17, reach the round of eight in the girls' 13- to 18-year-old 50-yard challenge for a seventh-place finish.

Highlights of the meet also included Alyssa Hynes, 13, hitting a personal record in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:56.18, and taking second in the 1,650-yard freestyle.

Her sister, Hayley Hynes, 9, had a strong finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 35.62 for sixth place.

Calissa Kissinger, 11, had several top 10 results, and broke a personal record in the girls' 11- to 12-year-old 50-yard butterfly with a time of 33.53 for third place.

Cody Natali, Lola Williams, Reese Hoffman, Brooke Saathoff, Tatum Akers, Riley Madigan, Aaron Bronstone, Josh Williams, Addison Schaller, and Stella Tieslau were all recognized by Head Coach Cyrus Crews for strong swims and establishing personal records.

The team will next compete at the Gobbler Meet in Folsom, Calif. on Nov. 17-19.