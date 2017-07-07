Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour readies for cup race | SierraSun.com

Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour's Ponderosa Alternate Shot Championship was held on Thursday, June 15, with 40 golfers competing in coed, boys and girls' divisions.

During the round at Ponderosa Golf Course, the teams of two golfers alternated shots over nine holes of play.

Kenzie McCormick and Abby McCormick won the girls' division, shooting a 57. Aleksen Thayer and Julia Smith from Tahoe Donner teamed up for second place.

In the coed competition, Haley McCormick and Trevor Buti, both from Auburn, led the way with a 47. Ryan Flynn and Gabe Smith from Alder Creek Middle School came in second at 49. Aiden Sweeney from Squaw and Shannon Hugar from Incline Village teamed up to take third place shooting 54. Annika Thayer and Jace Hoffman finished fourth, followed by Ryen McGraw and Jackson McGraw.

Murphy Scott and Ethan Flynn led the way on the boys' side, combining to shoot a 38 to just edge out newcomers Jake Bettencourt and Chris Bettencourt, who carded a 39. Owen Slusher and Patrick Hogan playing out of Truckee High tied for third place with Conner Sweeney and Isaac Mozen from North Tahoe High. The teams each finished their rounds with a 45. Luke Brown and Jack Brown finished fifth at 46.

The Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour would then hold its other two-player tournament of the season on Tuesday, June 27 at Tahoe City Golf Course.

The Tahoe City Tourney was played in a scramble format, where teams were allowed to play from the two golfers' best shot.

The girls' division would be close over the nine holes of play, with the four teams finishing within two strokes of each one another.

Kenzie McCormick and Raydean Aroz would go on to win the title, shooting a 37 to edge Sofia de Wit and Stella de Wit's round of 38.

Theresa Shaw and Corina Shaw, and Sienna de Wit and Abbey McCormick tied for third with both squads shooting a 39.

On the coed side, Murphy Scott and Haley McCormick teamed up to capture first place with a 30. Ryan Flynn and Ethan Flynn finished in second with a 37.

Jaxen Perryman and Grayson Perryman took the boys' title carding a 39 to edge Huck Raymore and Justin Pullen by one stroke.

In the Summer Flight division, Aidan Sweeney and Connor Sweeney tied for first place with Connor Hipsley and Nick Asbra. The teams finished the day with each shooting a 33.

Luke Brown and Jack Brown were third place with a 36.

For complete field results from the two tournaments visit to ttjgt.com

Individual play will start again on Tuesday, July 11 at Coyote Moon Golf Course, where players will continue the cup-point's race. Players have competed in one event so far for cup points. There are four individual event throughout the season where players can earn points toward winning the Junior Cup out of their respective gender and age groups.