Truckee Tahoe Swim Team to host weekend meet

Truckee Tahoe Swim Team, TTST, will host the first annual Beat The Freeze Age Group Open swim meet from Friday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee-Donner Community Swimming Pool.

The USA Swimming sanctioned event will bring in more than 300 swimmers from California and Nevada to Truckee for the meet.

Racing will feature age groups of 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-and-over. Friday afternoon will be distance events, and Saturday and Sunday will involve all of the 50-yard and 100-yard races. Younger age groups, 12-and-under, will race in the morning with the older age groups hitting the pool in the afternoon.

Beat the Freeze is made possible through a grant from the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, as well as other sponsors.

Truckee Tahoe Swim Team is a year-round USA Swimming club offering swimming development from novice to elite levels. Registration is open year-round. Information and registration can be found at Truckee Tahoe Swim Team Truckeeswim.com.