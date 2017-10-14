Truckee takes 26-14 win over Spring Creek

The Truckee football team took advantage of missed opportunities by Spring Creek and a strong defensive effort in capturing a 26-14 home win to remain a game behind first place, Fernley, in the Northern League standings.

The Wolverines defense came up with big plays at timely moments all afternoon, starting with a recovered fumble on their own 20-yard line to halt Spring Creek's opening drive.

After a penalty pushed the Wolverines back to the 15-yard line, junior quarterback Marcus Bellon pitched the ball to senior Jamie Parisi, who then found senior Cole Eichele all alone for an 85-yard touchdown reception.

Bellon would give Truckee a 14-0 lead later in the quarter, scoring on a quarterback keeper on a first-and-goal play.

Truckee would add to their lead in the second quarter after a Bellon punt pinned the Spartans back one their own goal line. Spring Creek tried the outside with senior Dakota Larson taking the ball out of a wildcat formation, but senior Joel Estabrook shot in on the play to bring Larson down in the end zone for a safety and a 16-0 lead.

The Wolverines would get on the move again late in the half with Bellon finding junior Kevin Malo on a 57-yard pass down to the 5-yard line with two seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Truckee sent out junior kicker Emmanuel Valenzuela-Jones, who nailed 22-yard field goal to give the Wolverines a 19-0 lead at halftime.

The Truckee offense would take over at their own 21-yard line after ending the Spartans' opening drive of the half on a turnover on downs, and proceeded to drive the ball down to the Spring Creek 1-yard line.

With the game on line, Spring Creek got a little breathing room after a false start penalty. The Spartans then managed to force and recover a fumble on the following play to deny Truckee any more points.

Spring Creek then went the length of the field, including converting on a fourth-and one play, and got on the board with a touchdown lob to senior K-Ci Slade. The failed two-point conversion left the score at 19-6.

With the momentum in Spring Creek's favor, the Wolverines offense answered with a 9-yard pass to Parisi to start the next drive. Truckee then hit on four straight long runs to move the ball inside the 20-yard line. The Wolverines would then regain full control of the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Parisi to make the score 26-6 after Valenzuela-Jones’ extra point.

Spring Creek started their next drive with 7:22 left in the game, and would convert on a pair of fourth-down plays on the way to scoring another touchdown. The drive, however, ate up over 4 minutes of clock and would be the last time the Spartans offense saw the field as Truckee salted the game away on the ground for the team's fifth victory in a row.

Truckee (8-1, 7-1 Northern League) will next head on the road to face league leaders Fernley (7-1, 7-0 Northern League) in a battle for first place on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.