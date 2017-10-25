Truckee to square off with North Tahoe in boys’ soccer

The Truckee boys' soccer team (15-4-1, 12-2-1 Northern League) will also face North Tahoe (15-2, 14-0 Northern League) at Truckee on Thursday, Oct. 26, in a battle of the top two squads in the league.

North Tahoe topped Truckee 3-1 earlier in the year and will enter the game on a 15-game winning streak. The Lakers most recently topped Sparks 2-1.

Truckee will come into the game after beating Incline 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 20, and Lowry, 7-0, on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Class 3A Northern Region quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 2. If the Truckee and North Tahoe boys and girls can finish the season as No. 1 and No. 2 in the league standings, the teams will receive a bye out of the first round of play and will take the field for the regional semifinals on Nov. 3.