Truckee volleyball cruises past South Tahoe

The Truckee girls' volleyball team played host to South Tahoe on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and picked up a 3-1 victory in a key league game.

After struggling with losses to Dayton and Fernley to open play in the Class 3A Northern League, the Lady Wolverines have ripped off five consecutive wins in league play.

Truckee (8-8, 5-2 Northern League) took a close first set against South Tahoe (15-5, 4-3 Northern League), winning 27-25.

South Tahoe rebounded in the following set for a 25-19 win, but the Wolverines took the next two sets, each by a score of 25-22, to take the match.

Senior Madison Bromley led Truckee with 13 kills and four blocks. Sophomore Kelly Cross finished with 12 kills and junior Ryleigh Hogland had 11 kills. Senior Mia Curtis led the team will nine digs, followed by Cross with eight.

The Wolverines will look to continue their momentum with a game at Lowry (11-7, 4-2 Northern League) on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com