Truckee volleyball falls 3-2 to Boulder City in state semis

The Truckee volleyball team's season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 10 in Las Vegas, with a 3-2 loss to Boulder City in the semifinals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championships.

The Wolverines concluded their season with a 18-13 overall record and were the No. 2 seed from the Northern League going into the tournament.

The girls pushed the Southern League's top team, Boulder City, to the brink during a five-set battle, but ultimately weren't able to knock off the Eagles.

Boulder City won the match 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10. The Eagles will now face Moapa Valley on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the state championship game.