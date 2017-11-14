Truckee volleyball gets spiked in state semis

The Truckee volleyball team's season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 10, in Las Vegas, with a 3-2 loss to eventual state champions, Boulder City, in the semifinals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championships.

The No. 2 seed Truckee pushed the Southern League's top team, Boulder City, to the brink during a five-set battle, but ultimately weren't able to knock off the Eagles as Boulder City took the match 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10.

Truckee senior Madison Bromley has led the Wolverines all year, and continued in the state semifinals with a team-high 19 kills. Truckee would have a difficult time stopping Boulder City's duo of senior Maggie Rose, 6-foot, 1-inch, and freshman Kamry Bailey, 5-foot, 11-inch. The two have led the Eagles throughout the year, and against Truckee they put together a strong showing to combine for 51 of Boulder City's 60 kills.

Junior Ryleigh Hogland was next for Truckee with nine kills, and concluded the season with the most kills on the team. Junior Anika Penrose finished her game with seven kills.

Bromley also finished the match with a team-high 18 digs. Senior setter Jordan Brown was solid with assists on 45 of Truckee's 46 kills.

The loss ends the Wolverines' season at 18-13 overall, as Truckee comes up short in their defense of the team's 2016 state championship. This season was also the first since 2014 that Truckee failed to reach the state championship match.

Boulder City went on to defeat Moapa Valley, 3-2, to win this year's state title.

Truckee will lose six seniors from this year's roster, including captains Brown, Bromley and Mia Curtis. The team will also graduate Hayli Stewart, Stephanie Randall, and Emma Costa.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com