Truckee volleyball stretches winning streak to seven games

The Truckee volleyball team continued to be unbeatable during October, taking a 3-1 win over Lowry at home on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and are on the verge of locking up one of the two bye weeks going into next week's postseason.

The Wolverines (17-11, 12-3 Northern League) have now won seven straight matches, and are sitting in a tie with Fernley for first place in the league standings.

The Buckaroos came into the game with the distinction of being the last squad to beat Truckee in league play, and after a 25-22 win in the opening set, Lowry was on the verge of repeating their Sept. 28 victory over Truckee.

The Wolverines would instead battle back to even the contest at 1-1, taking a 25-18 win in the following set.

The girls' then continued that strong play into the next game for another 25-18 victory.

From there, Truckee finished the night with a 25-19 fourth set to knock off Lowry.

Junior Ryleigh Hogland led the Wolverines attack on the night with 22 kills. Junior Anika Penrose was next for team with 11 kills, followed by senior Madison Bromley, who finished with 10.

Defensively, Bromley and senior Mia Curtis led the Wolverines with 18 digs apiece, followed by senior Jordan Brown with 13. Brown also posted a team-high 51 assists.

Truckee will next travel to South Tahoe (19-8, 8-6 Northern League) on Monday, Oct. 30, for the team's regular season finale.

The Wolverines will then look to close out their year by earning one of the two, first-round byes going into the Class 3A Northern League playoffs, which begin with the quarter final round on Friday, Nov. 3.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com