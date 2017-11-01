Truckee volleyball stumbles in finale

After riding a wave of momentum throughout October, the Truckee volleyball team stumbled in their regular season finale on Monday, Oct. 30, dropping a 3-2 contest against South Tahoe.

The defeat snaps the Wolverines' seven-game winning streak, leaving the team in a three-way tie with Lowry and Fernley for first place in the Class 3A Northern League standings.

The three teams split their regular season matchups, but the Wolverines will still finish with the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason, according to information from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA), by virtue of winning 10 games during their four matches against Fernley and Lowry. The No. 1 seed also gives the Wolverines a bye in the first round of this week's NIAA Class 3A Northern League Girls' Volleyball Tournament. The Buckaroos took the second seed after winning the head-to-head tiebreaker with Fernley, and will also receive a first-round bye.

In the Wolverines' loss in the season finale against South Tahoe, Head Coach Erika Murphy said her squad played as flat as they had all season, struggling in the passing game as well as on the defensive side.

The Wolverines dropped the first games 25-21, but came back to win the following two games 25-22. The Vikings then evened the match with a 25-9 win in the fourth frame, and then edged Truckee for the win in a 15-13 fifth game. The win is the first time in seven regular season matches the Vikings have topped Truckee, dating back to 2013.

Senior Madison Bromley and junior Ryleigh Hogland again led Truckee, combining for 29 of the team's 46 kills. Senior Mia Curtis led the team with 21 digs, while senior Jordan Brown posted a team-high 46 assists.

Recommended Stories For You

The Wolverines (17-11, 12-4 Northern League) will now await the winner of the Elko and South Tahoe quarterfinals match. The Wolverines defeated Elko, 3-0 and 3-2, during the regular season.

The semifinal round will be contested at noon on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Churchill County High School in Fallon. The winner of the match will earn a berth in the state tournament, and will then play for the northern championship later that day. The Wolverines are the two-time Northern Region defending champions, and defending state champions.

Class 2A

The North Tahoe Lakers concluded their regular season on a high note, winning their final three matches in straight sets to finish with a Class 2A Northern League record of 7-7, and qualify for the playoffs.

The Lakers will enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed, and will take on No. 4 Pershing County on Friday, Nov. 3 at Fernley High School. The winner of the game will face No. 1 seed Yerington in the semifinals.

North Tahoe lost 3-0 to Pershing County early in the season, but avenged that defeat with a 3-0 victory on Friday, Oct. 27.

Junior Mairead Allen led the team with five kills during the contest, while sophomore Nell Shorin recorded a team-high 10 assists.

The Lakers then closed out the regular season the following day with a 3-0 victory over Battle Mountain.

Junior Sarah Shoberg and sophomore Imi Strydom led the girls in that contest with a combined 14 kills. Shorin finished with 24 assists.

Incline also earned a berth into the postseason with the No. 3 seed, and will face No. 6 seed Battle Mountain.

The Highlanders finished the year 11-3 in league play. They swept their two matches against Battle Mountain. Inclines game will also be in Fernley on Friday, Nov. 3. The winner of the matchup will play White Pine the following day in the semifinals.