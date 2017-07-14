Truckee youngsters headed to Babe Ruth regional championship | SierraSun.com

Youngsters from Truckee teamed up with a handful of Reno baseball players to form the South Reno Babe Ruth 13U All-Star team for a pair of games against the Sparks Babe Ruth All-Star squad with the Nevada state championship on the line.

The games would be played at Jack Tighe Memorial Park in Reno on July 7-8, and when it was all said and done, the South Reno All Stars walked away with the 13-and-under Nevada state crown.

The team took on Sparks in the first game of the series on Friday night, July 7, and after a pair of scoreless innings South Reno pushed across five runs in the top of the third.

South Reno then added another run in the fourth inning, before forcing the 10-run rule after the fifth inning, tallying seven runs in the frame to win the game 13-0.

Truckee's Logan Pruski and Jackson Kahl provided solid pitching in keeping Sparks off the board.

The teams then matched up the following morning, and South Reno again struck first, racing out to a 3-1 advantage after the first inning.

Sparks managed to rally to tie the game at 4-4 with a three-run, third inning, but South Reno pulled away for good with five runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth, and three in the seventh to win the game 16-4.

Joey Panelli of Truckee took over in relief and slammed the door on Sparks over four scoreless innings of work.

Rocky Hogarth and Tadgh Geary were the other two players from the Truckee area.

With the win, South Reno claims this year's state championship, and will now represent Nevada at the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament on July 24, in Vernal, Utah.

The team will open the double-elimination tournament against host team, Vernal.

In order to offset costs of transportation, sleeping arrangements, meals and tournament fees, the team has set up a Go Fund Me page, according to team manager Craig Pruski, and is asking for support in their effort to claim the Pacific Southwest Regional Championship.

The team has set a goal of raising $2,000 for the tournament, and will accept donations of any amount. The squad is rewarding anyone who donates $500 with a banner at Jack Tighe Memorial Park, which will be hung up for eight months out of the year.

To donate to the team, visit gofundme.com/SRBR13uAllStars or contact Vice President South Reno Babe Ruth Baseball Mike Stewart at (775) 843-8006.