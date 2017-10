The University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack dropped their fifth-straight game on Saturday, Sept. 30, in a 41-21 road loss to Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack fall to 0-5 overall, 0-1 in Mountain West play. The Wolf Pack take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mackay Stadium in Reno. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.