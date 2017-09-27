Wolverines blow out Dust Devils in 57-0 victory on homecoming

An aggressive Truckee Wolverines offense rode the hot hand of junior quarterback Marcus Bellon, who threw for five touchdowns and 272 yards in a 57-0 homecoming game win against Dayton High on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Wolverines scored less than 3 minutes into the afternoon contest when junior quarterback Marcus Bellon connected with senior running back Cole Eichele on a 16-yard pass. The successful extra point by junior kicker Emmanuel Valenzuela-Jones made the score 7-0.

Truckee (4-1 overall, 3-1 3A Northern) would score again about 4 minutes later when Bellon hooked up with senior wingback Jaime Parisi on a 34-yard pass. The successful extra point by Valenzuela-Jones made the score 14-0 with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

The Wolverines continued to move the ball well through the air, with the big play on their next possession coming on a 40-yard pass play to junior tight end Drew Wingard. That play would set the Truckee offense up at the 14-yard line.

A few plays later Eichele would score on a 4-yard run with 57 seconds left in the quarter. The successful extra point made the score 21-0. Two more Truckee touchdowns in the second quarter left Dayton in a 43-0 hole at halftime.

The fast start was a key element of Truckee's game plan against Dayton (1-4 overall, 0-4 3A Northern).

"We had some things we wanted to work on. We certainly were not trying to run up the score or anything like that, but there were a certain amount of things on our checklist that we had practiced all week that we saw, so we ran our stuff," said Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens shortly after the game.

"Just trying to get the timing down in the passing game because I know we are going to need it down the road."

The Wolverines turned to their ground game in the second half, as junior running back Jackson Skaff scored on a 5-yard run near the end of the third quarter, and again on an 18-yard run with 5:10 left in the period.

"It was just a team effort. I thank the linemen for doing everything they do. They crushed it," said Skaff, who rushed for 36 yards in 5 carries.

"The coaches helped us a lot to prepare. We probably had one of our better weeks of practices coming into this game, and that definitely helped."

The outcome of the game left Dayton Head Coach Patrick Squires scratching his head

"Today, we thought we were going to come in defensively and do well, and they picked on my secondary," said Squires shortly after the game ended.

He added, "They bit on the run game and they got us over the top."

The game marked the fourth straight loss for Dayton, which faces Churchill County on Friday, Sept. 29 at home. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Truckee next faces Elko High (2-2 overall, 2-2 3A Northern) in Elko, Nev., on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

Statistics courtesy of MaxPreps.com.