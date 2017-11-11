Wolverines boys’ soccer falls in state semifinal match

The Truckee boys' soccer team was knocked out of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A state championship tournament on Friday, Nov. 10, after a 3-1 season-ending loss to the No. 1 seed from the Southern League.

The Wolverines played tough against Sunrise Mountain, who entered the contest with 19-1 overall record, but a more experienced Miners team outlasted Truckee with three goals in the second half to reach the state championship game.

"It was a really good group of kids that we had," said Head Coach Casey Eberhardt. "They banded together, we had a ton of chemistry. I's say for what this team did after having lost 13 seniors from last year and us not going to the state tournament, and then to come back here and make it to the state semifinals … for us to pull off what we did and get to this game was a huge thing."

The match was played under windy conditions at Spanish Springs High School. Truckee junior Patrick Sullivan made good use of the conditions to knock in the game's first goal off a wind-aided free kick from roughly 40 yards out.

"The wind played a huge factor for both teams," Eberhardt said.

In the second half and with the wind now at their back, Sunrise Mountain launched a deep shot in the first two minutes of the half that found the back of the net for the equalizer.

Roughly four minutes later, the Miners scored on a short goal within the 18-yard box to take the lead.

Sunrise Mountain continued to press, but Truckee junior keeper David Diaz made a pair of great saves. The Miners then got a one-on-one opportunity against Diaz. The Truckee keeper managed to come up with the save, but was injured on the play and forced out of the game.

Junior varsity keeper Brian Uribe entered the game and made some nice saves, but with a little over five minutes remaining in the contest, the Miners’ captain Bryan Martinez knocked in his second goal of the night for a 3-1 lead, sealing the Sunrise Mountain victory.

Truckee finishes the year with a 17-7-1 overall record.

"We're losing four or five seniors, and that's about two or three starters, so for us, I think the team is going to be mentally strong next year," Eberhardt said. "Especially after this experience and the heartbreak of this loss here."

Sunrise Mountain will now take on Sparks on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the sate championship match.