Wolverines derail Railroaders

The Truckee Wolverines went on the road and derailed the Sparks Railroaders on Friday, Oct. 6, taking a dominant 50-7 victory.

The Wolverines (6-1, 5-1 Northern League) ground attack punished the Sparks (2-5, 2-4 Northern League) defense throughout the contest, and was complimented by junior quarterback Marcus Bellon's four touchdown passes, and one rushing touchdown.

Senior Jamie Parisi was Bellon's favorite target on the night with three touchdown receptions, including catching a beautiful deep ball on a 42-yard touchdown grab to open the second half.

The Wolverines opened the game by recovering a squib quick after it rebounded off a Sparks' player. Truckee then drove down to the 16-yard line where the team faced a fourth and 13, but Bellon found junior Kevin Malo on the play for a 16-yard touchdown reception. The missed extra point left game at 6-0.

The Wolverines would put together another drive late in the first quarter, and again faced fourth down deep in Sparks territory. Truckee again opted to go for it, and after some scrambling, Bellon floated a ball over the defense to senior tight end Michael Doughty on a 16-yard pass for a first down. Bellon would then hit Parisi on a 10-yard pass for a 13-0 lead after Junior Emmanuel Valenzuela-Jones' extra point.

Sparks would answer by driving the ball down the field, utilizing the running abilities of senior Jorge Dominguez and senior quarterback Vashisth Patel, who capped the drive with a 28-yard touchdown scamper on a third-down play.

Truckee senior Cole Eichele opened the next drive with a 26-yard kickoff return to set the Wolverines up with good field position. After getting the ball inside the 20, Bellon dropped back to throw, and then took off toward the right side of the field on a scramble. He'd break one tackle on the play, and then dive for the pylon for the score. Junior Marcus Trotter then bulldozed his way up the middle to make good on the two-point conversion.

After a three-and-out for Sparks, the Wolverines again went on the march, driving 61 yards to set up a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parisi to make the score 28-7.

Sparks would have a chance to get the score back to within two possessions, driving the ball down to the Truckee 2-yard line. But on the final play of the half, Parisi shot into the backfield to bring down Dominguez as time expired.

The second half would be all Truckee, with Bellon connecting on a touchdown pass and junior Sean Kelly rushing the ball into the end zone from five yards out.

Valenzuela-Jones later added a 40-yard field goal to make the score 44-7 and start a running clock.

Kelly would gash the Railroaders one last time with a 21-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt hit the upright leaving the score 50-7.

Truckee will return home on Saturday, Oct. 14 to face Spring Creek (5-1, 5-1 Northern League) in a key battle atop the Class 3A Northern League standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Surprise Stadium.