Wolverines football honors former coach with 39-8 win against Lowry

The Truckee football team got back on track Friday, Sept. 15, shining under the lights as the team played in their annual night game at Surprise Stadium.

The game marked the first home contest since the death of legendary Truckee Head Coach Bob Shaffer, who was honored with a moment of silence before kickoff, and then afterward by a dominant 39-8 win by the Wolverines.

"I felt like the kids had a respect for playing for Coach Shaffer," Head Coach Josh Ivens said. "He used to say, 'Play for the name on the front of your jersey, not the name on the back.'"

Truckee (3-1, 2-1 Northern League) employed that mindset to a quick start against Lowry, as sophomore Tyler Estabrook intercepted a pass on the opening drive. Estabrook would finish with two interceptions, and a blocked punt.

Junior quarterback Marcus Bellon then began Truckee's first offensive possession by taking a keeper up the middle for a 52-yard touchdown run. Bellon would go on to find senior Jamie Parisi, senior Cole Eichele, and junior Brennen Conklin on touchdown passes during the first half, as Truckee took a 32-0 lead into halftime. Bellon finished the night 6 of 11 on pass attempts for 126 yards.

Junior running back Marcus Trotter scored Truckee's other rushing touchdown in the first half, and finished with five carries for 53 yards.

Recommended Stories For You

Senior Joel Estabrook found the end zone on a rush in the second half to conclude the Wolverines' scoring for the game. Estabrook led Truckee with 77 yards on the ground.

Lowry's lone touchdown of the night came in the fourth quarter when the Buckaroos connected on a pass play to their tight end. Lowry then converted the two-point attempt.

Defensively, the Wolverines were opportunistic, forcing three fumbles and coming up with a pair of interceptions.

The Truckee secondary held Lowry to 13 of 30 on pass attempts for 141 yards. Truckee also dominated the Lowry running game, holding the Buckaroos to 71 yards and an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Still, Ivens said he wasn't satisfied with the defense's performance.

"(Lowry) moved the ball well," he said. "Hats off to them, but we've got to work on some things in the secondary."

Parisi led Truckee with a pair of forced fumbles from his position in the secondary. Senior linebacker Michael Doughty caused the other fumble. Juniors Chance Bordner and Conklin combined for two sacks in the game.

Truckee will return to their normal schedule of Saturday afternoon home games when the team plays host to Dayton (1-3, 0-3 Northern League) on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Dust Devils have lost their last three games.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com.