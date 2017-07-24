Squaw Mountain Run at Squaw Valley to benefit cancer center, ski club programs | SierraSun.com

Auburn Ski Club Training Center is hosting the 37th Squaw Mountain Run at Squaw Valley on Saturday, July 29, an event which has become an anticipated annual pilgrimage for hundreds of runners and hikers over the years.

Starting at 6,200 feet of elevation, the course climbs the 3.6 mile mountain run to High Camp at an elevation of 8,200 feet, where participants savor the completion of a challenging athletic endeavor with awards, live music, a raffle and refreshments amid one of the most breathtaking backdrops nature has to offer. The top male and female finishers this year will win $150 in prize money.

The event also includes a wonderful opportunity for non-competitors with the annual Flower Walk, which takes place in the meadows around High Camp. Flower Walk participants, who get a free tram ride, raffle entry and a souvenir beer mug with registration, board the cable car at 9 a.m., just as the run begins. Guides from the Tahoe Institute for Natural Resources will lead the Flower Walk this year.

The Squaw Mountain Run, in addition to raising funds for ASCTC’s Nordic and Biathlon programs, is also a benefit for the Gene Upshaw Cancer Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Participation is the Squaw Mountain Run has become an annual affirmation of life for many who have had personal struggles with cancer, or choose to honor the memory of a loved one who has succumbed to the disease. A memory flag will be available to sign at registration and will be carried up the mountain by a volunteer, where a brief prayer ceremony and moment of silence will be held during the post-race celebration at High Camp.

Registration details and volunteer information are available online at auburnskiclub.org and at Tahoe Mountain Sports in Truckee. Call or email ASCTC Race Director Meg Seifert directly at m.seifert@assoc.auburnskiclub.org or call 530-426-3313, for more information.