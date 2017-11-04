Squaw Valley gets 5 inches of snow, Boreal receives 8 inches

A total of 5 inches of snow fell at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as of noon on Saturday, Nov. 4, with more expected to hit the ground through Monday.

The resort said in a statement it is preparing for a Nov. 17 opening day, weather conditions permitting. With cold temperatues in the forecast, the resort is primed to continue making snow with its fleet of more than 300 snowmaking guns covering 14 miles of trails.

About 8 inches of snow fell at Boreal Mounatin Resort as of 9 a.m. on Saturday. The resort’s opening day is Wednesday, Nov. 8.