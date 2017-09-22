Squaw Valley to host annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 23

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Big Blue Adventure will raise a stein to the official arrival of fall on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the 16th annual Oktoberfest hits the resort.

For one day, the Village at Squaw Valley will be taken over by lederhosen and dirndl clad men and women celebrating the German beer festival with traditional Oktoberfest games, authentic German beer and food, and Bavarian music.

"The annual Oktoberfest is one of the most popular festivals in the Village — the great food and music combined with fun and competitive games makes it accessible for all ages," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company in a statement from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"It's wonderful to see how excited people are to be dressed in Lederhosen and Dirndls, enjoying great food and fun activities. We're thrilled to be supporting our local community and the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation for the 10th year in a row."

All proceeds from beer sales during Oktoberfest will benefit the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, with last year's Oktoberfest bringing in $20,000.

During the day, there will also be a Learn-to-Lacrosse Zone set up on First Street, where practice and lacrosse education will take place.

Big Blue Adventure will kick the festival off at noon with the annual Lederhosen 5K, sending racers clad in traditional German attire on a course from the Village at Squaw Valley down Squaw Valley Road and back.

The event has been held for several years at Squaw Valley, according to Big Blue Adventure Director of Operations Bryan Rickards, but after a one-year hiatus due to Big Blue Adventure organizing the first Truckee Marathon last year, the Lederhosen 5K is back at Squaw Valley.

"It has been going on for four years," said Rickards. "But we didn't do it last year, because of the first Truckee Marathon. With all of the planning, it would've been too difficult."

Prizes, raffles, and awards for top finishes and best lederhosen/dirndl will follow the race.

From there the Oktoberfest games will begin with keg rolling contests at 1 p.m., followed by a brat toss (landing a bratwurst on a keg) at 2:30 p.m., and a stein holding competition at 4 p.m.

All of the Oktoberfest games are free to participate in and are fist come, first to participate.

No Oktoberfest would be complete without a selection of German brews, and this year's festival will feature Bitburger Premium Pilsner, Kostritzer Black Lager, Benediktiner Oktoberfest Lager, Benediktiner Weissbier, and more traditional craft beers.

A half-liter stein mug can be purchased for $20 and includes tickets for two beers. Additional beer tickets cost $5.

Following Oktoberfest, will be the premiere of Teton Gravity Research's ski and snowboard film Rogue Elements.

Doors for the show at Squaw's KT Base Bar open at 6 p.m. with the film beginning at sunset. Tickets cost $12 online or $15 at the door. Children ages 16-and-under cost $5.

For more information visit SquawAlpine.com.