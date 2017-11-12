State, FEMA urge property owners to complete right-of-entry forms (video)
November 12, 2017
The State of California and FEMA have started the consolidated debris removal program. Homeowners needing debris cleared should download and fill out a right-of-entry form so crews can begin their work.
Forms are available at wildfirerecovery.org. The program is free but the form must be completed. Deadline to complete the form is Monday.
