Storm drops nearly 3 feet on Mount Rose

The snow continues to pile up at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe with the latest storm halting the resort’s operations and dropping 30-36 inches of new snow since 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Mount Rose will again be closed on Friday, Nov. 17, according to information from SkiRose.com, due to severe weather conditions and snow management. Rose also said the latest snowstorm has produced ideal base-building snow, setting the mountain up for the season.

Resort officials are currently deciding how much terrain will open when the resort starts its lifts up again, according to Jessica VanPernis Weaver of JVP Communications, with the goal of reopening on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Mount Rose was the area's first resort to open when skiers hit its slopes on Oct. 27.

For the latest information visit SkiRose.com.