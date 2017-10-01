Sunny days, below-freezing nights to continue in Truckee

A string of sunny days and bone-chilling nights is forecast to continue this week in Truckee, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said Sunday, Oct. 1.

The forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees and a northeast wind of about 10 mph on Monday, Oct. 2. The low should be near 22 degrees.

The forecast is similar for Tuesday, Oct. 3, with clear skies, a high of 52 degrees, and a low of 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the outlook calls for a high of 57 degrees and a low of 24.