Table Fire at 420 acres in Eldorado National Forest

No significant changes are being reported on the 420-acre Table Fire burning in the Eldorado National Forest.

Smoke is expected to remain visible today as firefighting operations continue, according to an incident update on Sunday morning, Oct. 15.

At an estimated 420 acres, the fire is roughly 100 acres larger than it was Saturday morning. Containment has held steady at 25 percent.

Easterly winds are expected to contribute to fire growth Sunday.

Another fire update is expected Sunday evening.

Firefighting efforts have been underway since early Monday morning when winds activated the Table Fire in a remote part of the Eldorado National Forest about 3 miles northeast of Ice House Reservoir.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported Sept. 8; however, it remained small — about an acre — and inactive for more than a month. During that time fire officials monitored the area and took indirect preventative measures.

In the past several days crews completed the northern containment line and prepared indirect lines on the east, west and south sides of the fire. They started tactical burning operations on the northeast corner to remove fuel between the prepared line and the fire’s edge.

Tactical burn operations will continue through the weekend as conditions allow.

Smoke from the fire is visible from U.S. 50 and parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Increased amounts of smoke are expected during the tactical fire operations. Smoke will lessen once those operations bring the fire’s edge down to the containment line.