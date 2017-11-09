Tahoe Blue Vodka helps Keep Tahoe Blue with $5,000 matching gift

The League to Save Lake Tahoe recently received a boozy boost on the fundraising front.

A $5,000 matching gift by Tahoe Blue Vodka fueled more than $10,000 in overall donations to aid the League’s beach and community cleanups.

“We can’t thank [Tahoe Blue Vodka CEO] Matt Levitt and Tahoe Blue Vodka enough for their continued support for our efforts to protect Lake Tahoe’s shoreline,” Darcie Goodman Collins, the League’s executive director, said in a press release. “Our beach cleanups are a central part of our efforts to engage Tahoe’s community, and this gift brought the community together to help provide the funds we need.”

The $10,000 raised in total will support the League’s beach cleanup efforts throughout the year, but especially the annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Cleanups, according to the League.