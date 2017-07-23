Tahoe Chamber debuts South Shore Beer Trail | SierraSun.com

South Shore’s craft beer scene continues to grow in size, making it increasingly difficult to keep track of the latest spots to grab a drink. But with Tahoe Chamber’s all-new South Shore Beer Trail, questions like “Where is South Lake Brewing Company?” and “Isn’t there a brewery near the DMV?” will no longer be necessary.

The chamber, along with its member breweries, has put together a map highlighting each location. Looking for the hottest places to try a new brew has never been easier.

“As I visited each brewery, I would hear visitors asking where they could go next to sample more local craft beers,” said Justin Sinner, membership services director at Tahoe Chamber. “Now brewery staff can quickly provide an easy-to-read map showing the location of breweries in our community. We were pleased to respond rapidly to the need. It’s popular with local residents, too.”

The Brewery at Lake Tahoe, Cold Water Brewery & Grill, Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, South Lake Brewing Company and Stateline Brewery & Restaurant are the establishments included on the map, which was designed and illustrated by Tahoe Chamber staff member Vanessa Lopez.

“The craft beer scene on the South Shore provides us with a new demographic of guests, and is not 100 percept dependent on weather,” Sinner said. “Our breweries and brewery restaurants provide us with an additional indoor attraction to market throughout the year. Each brewery has its own unique personality and vibe, which makes the beer trail experience all the more fun.”

The chamber encourages those who wish to complete the trail to avoid driving and seek out alternative modes of transportation.

The South Shore Beer Trail map is available online at http://www.tahoechamber.org/beer-trail.