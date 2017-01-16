Tahoe power outage update: West Shore almost 100 percent restored | SierraSun.com

Here are our past news stories related to last week’s massive storm; follow us on Facebook for other updates:

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A week after a massive winter storm began pounding the Lake Tahoe-Truckee region with heavy snow, power has nearly been restored to regional homes.

“The majority of customers in Tahoe Pines, Homewood, Tahoma, Rubicon and Meeks Bay now have power restored,” according to a 9:20 a.m. Monday statement from Liberty Utilities. “There continue to be a small amount of customers still out due to severe damage in some of these areas. Crews will continue to work on restoration throughout the week.”

According to the company, while crews have gained access to River Road (where outages continue) via helicopter, restoration efforts have been slow due to ongoing severe weather conditions and damage.

“The expected restoration time is still a couple of days,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the Kings Beach area experienced an outage Sunday night, but at as of Monday morning, fewer than 10 customers were without power.

“The South Lake Tahoe area has mostly been restored with the exception of a few customers due to damaged lines, crews continue to work on these,” officials added.

Visit https://california.libertyutilities.com/truckee/residential to stay updated.