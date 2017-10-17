Tahoe Town Hall to discuss road sales tax Measure C

“South Lake Tahoe Road Improvement Measure. To fix potholes and pave/repair/maintain local roads; improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists; provide safe routes to school; and protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe by reducing sediment from roadways, shall an ordinance establishing a one-half percent sales tax be adopted for fifteen years, providing approximately $2.5 million annually in locally controlled funding for the Roads Management Authority of the City of South Lake Tahoe, requiring an independent citizens’ oversight committee and all funds for road improvement only?”

At an upcoming town hall meeting in South Lake Tahoe a group of panelists will discuss the proposed half-percent sales tax increase designed to generate funding for a long-term road rehabilitation program.

The special tax is on the ballot for this November’s election as Measure C and requires 66.7 percent of the vote to pass. The increase in sales tax from 7.75 percent to 8.25 percent would raise an estimated $2.5 million that, by law, can only be used for road construction and maintenance within the city limits. The tax does not apply to essentials like medicine or food, and has a sunset clause of 15 years.

The Tahoe Town Hall on Measure C takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The event is put on by Tahoe Regional Young Professionals — who has hosted other town halls on issues like affordable housing, homelessness and cannabis — as well as the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Pro Tem Wendy David, local attorney Bruce Grego and South Lake Tahoe assistant public works director Jim Marino are the three confirmed panelists so far.

David supports the sales tax increase. Grego opposes it.

“Jim Marino from the city is going to be an informational, non-biased panelist,” said Troy Matthews, civic engagement committee chair for TRYP.

Matthews said additional panelists would likely be added in the days leading up to the event.

“[Measure C] has generated a lot of discussion already in the community. There’s strong arguments on either side,” said Matthews. “Is this something this community is willing to commit to, and if not, what are the other solutions that we can have for our roads, which I think are a tremendous issue. They are not just an annoyance, they are not safe, and we have to address them somehow.”

Leading up to the event, residents can submit questions to the panel by emailing tahoetryp@gmail.com with the subject line “Tahoe Town Hall.” Questions can also be submitted at the event itself.

The Tahoe Town Hall is a free event open to the public. It is held in the conference room at the Tahoe Beach Retreat, located at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. A live stream of the event, filmed by Tahoe Production House, is viewable at http://www.tahoetryp.org.