Tehama County shooting claims 5 lives, including alleged gunman

A gunman shot and killed at least four people on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Rancho Tehama Reserve, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Several other people were injured in the shooting. The incident took place before 8 a.m. in the community of about 1,500 people in Tehama County.

The alleged shooter, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police officers, authorities said.

Rancho Tehama Reserve is about 177 miles northwest of Truckee.