Thefts of Douglas County property under investigation

Douglas County officials revealed Thursday, Sept. 28, that they have been investigating thefts of tires and other possible improprieties in the Public Works Department over the past seven months.

A criminal investigation was initiated in March by the Nevada Division of Investigation. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson also initiated an internal investigation into the matter. Both investigations are ongoing. By law, all information obtained during the internal investigation will remain confidential. The criminal investigation will be made available once the investigation is completed and the matter is reviewed for prosecution.

In response to the initial allegations, the County has taken, or is taking, the following steps:

■ Conducted an internal audit and inventory of purchased tires;

■ Immediately strengthened internal financial controls to provide additional security;

■ Retained a northern Nevada accounting firm to conduct a complete inventory of tires and other supplies used in the operations and maintenance of county vehicles and to assist in determining the amount of the frauds committed against the County; also, to identify ways to prevent similar types of frauds in the future.

Recommended Stories For You