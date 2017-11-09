Thursday’s power outage in Kings Beach expected to last up to 10 hours

Kings Beach experienced a power outage due to a three-phase equipment failure on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Liberty Utilities typically services the area, but the Brockway Station is currently closed for repairs. In the meantime, NV Energy has been providing Kings Beach customers with power.

“It’s a big strucutre, and the pole came down, so NV Energy is having to repair that,” said Kathy Carter, Communications Strategist for Tri Sage Consulting.

The power could take eight to 10 hours to restore.

“We want to make sure customers have their flash lights and conserve during the power outage,” Carter said.