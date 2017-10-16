Truckee couple to host fundraiser for Northern California fire victims

Luke Bill and Marlena John were having lunch by Donner Lake last week when they noticed the smoke from nearby fires rolling in.

“Immediately, we looked at each other and decided we should do something,” said Bill. “It’s kind of our old stomping grounds.”

The couple owns Old Town Tap in Truckee but used to live in Marin County. They will host a fundraiser for at the restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“We want to help people in the valley, and 50 percent of the day’s proceeds will go to fire victims,” said Bill. The money raised w

The fundraiser will take place from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. You can find more information on the event here.