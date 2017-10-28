Truckee defeats South Tahoe 32-27 in regular season football finale

The Truckee Wolverines bounced back from a last-minute loss a week earlier and hoisted the Sierra Bowl trophy after defeating South Tahoe 32-27 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Surprise Stadium.

Running back Jackson Skaff punched in the go-ahead score from 2 yards out to give Truckee a 32-27 lead with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. The two point conversion failed.

The Vikings (5-4 overall, 5-4 3A Northern League) mounted a drive with 3:10 left in the game, but the drive stalled after reaching the 20-yard line.

The win makes Truckee 8-2 overall and 7-2 in 3A Northern League play. Truckee will square off with South Tahoe again next week at home in the first round of the playoffs.