Truckee defeats South Tahoe 35-28 in first round of NIAA football playoffs

The Truckee Wolverines defeated South Tahoe 35-28 in wet and sloppy conditions at Surprise Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, to advance to the next round of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region playoffs.

The Wolverines (9-2 overall) took the lead in the third quarter on an 83-yard drive that ended when junior Marcus Bellon scored on a quarterback sneak from about 1-yard out. The successful extra point kick gave Truckee a 35-28 lead with 0:12 seconds remaining the quarter.

Truckee's defense would then hold off the South Tahoe offense, which scored 28 points in the first half on a number of big plays, for the remainder of the contest.