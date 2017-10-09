Truckee weather forecast: Sunny days, bone-chilling nights
October 9, 2017
Sunny skies and chilly nights should continue to dominate the forecast in Truckee through mid-week with the highs ranging from the high 50s to low 60s, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said Monday, Oct. 9.
The forecast calls for a high near 63 degrees on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with a low around 33. A southwest wind of 5-15 mph is predicted, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The outlook is cooler for Wednesday, Oct. 11, with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 21. A southwest wind of 5-15 mph is predicted, with gusts as high as 25 mph.