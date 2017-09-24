Truckee Wolverines dominant in 59-0 win against Dayton

The Truckee Wolverines scored early and often en route to a 59-0 drubbing of Dayton High on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Surprise Stadium.

The Wolverines scored less than 3 minutes into the afternoon contest when junior quarterback Marcus Bellon connected with senior running back Cole Eichele on a 16-yard pass. A successful extra point kick made the score 7-0.

Truckee would score about 4 minutes later when Bellon hooked up with senior wing back Jaime Parisi on 34-yard pass play. A successful extra point made the score 14-0.

The Wolverines tacked on another touchdown late in the first quarter when Eichele scored on a 4-yard run with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Truckee added 24 more points in the second quarter, including an 85-yard scoring pass from Bellon to Eichele with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

The Wolverines (4-1 overall, 3-1 league) added 14 more points in the second half to make the final score 59-0.