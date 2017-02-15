U.S. 50 open around Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada | SierraSun.com

U.S. Highway 50 is now open in California and in Nevada.

Caltrans District 3 announced via a tweet that U.S. 50 reopened at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday from Pollock Pines to Strawberry. The section of road had been closed for days due to mudslides triggered after large storms last week.

Caltrans previously stated the highway would not open Tuesday. Motorists were urged to drive safe.

The reopening of the highway came less than four hours after the Nevada Department of Transportation reopened U.S. 50 north of Cave Rock east of Lake Tahoe.

The highway is open in a limited configuration with one lane of traffic in each direction. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph.

According to a press release from the Nevada Department of Transportation Tuesday evening, the altered course is expected to be “semi-permanent until a full-scale improvement project to stabilize and reinforce the roadside slope” is completed.

Another series of storms expected to roll into the region late Wednesday night could affect NDOT’s ability to keep the highway open, according to the press release.

Throughout last week, boulders larger than passenger vehicles fell from the roadside slope onto the eastbound lanes near Logan Creek Drive north of Cave Rock. NDOT closed the portion of U.S. 50 after a fifth boulder fell Wednesday this past week.

No vehicles were involved in the slides.