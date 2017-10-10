UPDATE: Nevada County fire: Evacuations lifted after 2 blazes brought under control; schools to resume

UPDATE at 7:15 p.m.:

Both Nevada Joint Union and Grass Valley school districts are currently on track to be open and resuming full schedules tomorrow (Wednesday).

UPDATE at 5:15 p.m.:

Evacuations from the Garden Fire have been lifted. The fire early this afternoon near Sammie's Friends was quashed in a hurry.

UPDATE at 3:50 p.m.:

The Garden Fire has reached 10 acres and was 60 percent contained, with its forward progression stopped. Two structures and a barn were burned, as were parts of Sunnyside and Arbor lanes and Wolf Road.

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m.:

Cal Fire says that the Garden Fire is over 10 acres and close to containment, though a precise percentage of control over the blaze is unknown.

UPDATE at 2:22 p.m.:

Authorities have ordered evacuations for about 200 residences in the area of Wolf and Duggans roads, county officials said.

The evacuation area also includes Quarterhorse Drive, Hawkeye Lane and Cole Road, authorities said.

The fire has reached between 15 to 20 acres, officials said.

Initial report:

Nevada County firefighters responded this afternoon to two different fires, one of which led to the temporary evacuation of animals from Sammie's Friends, authorities said.

A quarter-acre fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. at Garden Bar and Wolf roads, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

A generator caught fire in a well house at 12:45 p.m. on West Van Tam Way, near Sammie's Friends, Eldridge said. Workers initial evacuated the animals, though the Sheriff's Office said at 1:34 p.m. that the evacuation no longer was needed. The county's Office of Emergency Services later said the blaze was contained.

Check back for more information.