Update on Eldorado National Forest fires: Table Fire at 85 percent containment

Crews continue to make progress on several wildfires burning in the Eldorado National Forest.

Containment of the 426-acre Table Fire is at 85 percent, according to the most recent incident report update. A previous estimate pegged the fire at 465 acres but that was reduced after GPS mapping.

Crews will continue to mop up the fire’s perimeter and rehab lines Tuesday and could reach full containment by 6 p.m. The Table Fire is burning in a remote area of the forest about 3 miles northeast of Ice House Reservoir. It was first reported on Sept. 8 but did not become active until Oct. 8.

Elsewhere in the forest, firefighters have completely contained the 29-acre Ice Fire burning 2 miles west of the intersection of Ice House and White Meadows roads. The cause is still under investigation.