Update: Power restored to Kings Beach Friday morning

Residents in Kings Beach had their power restored early Friday morning, Nov. 10.

The outage ended at 12:15 a.m., and 1,591 Liberty Utilities customers in Kings Beach were impacted, according to Kathy Carter, Communications Strategist for Tri Sage Consulting.

“We are taking power off of NV Energy while we are making repairs to the Brockway station,” Carter said. “We were dependent on NV Energy to fix it.”

The outage on Thursday occurred due to a three-phase equipment failure.