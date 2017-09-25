USOC boss lists Reno, Denver, and Salt Lake City as possible hosts for Winter Olympics

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said Monday, Sept. 25, that Reno, Nevada, is among the cities that might be considered as potential hosts for the Winter Olympics in 2026 or 2030, the Associated Press reported.

Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colo., could also be considered should the committee pursue a bid for either 2026 or 2030. Blackmun said the USOC board will meet next month to discuss the possibility.